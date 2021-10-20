      Weather Alert

Bones Or No Bones Day?

Oct 20, 2021 @ 6:00am

Kelly has two pugs, Poppy and Piper (that’s Poppy in the picture). So we absolutely FEEL this latest Tik Tok viral star to our bones. There’s a guy named Johnathan on Tik Tok (@jongraz) that has a 13-year-old pug named Noodles and every day, he sees if he can get Noodles to stand up in the morning…that means he has bones and it’s a bones day or if he flops right back down on his bed…that’s a no bones day. 

@jongrazhope you all have the best Monday! 🔮🦴 #nobones #bonesday #pug #noodletok #monday♬ original sound – Jonathan

 

@jongrazyour midweek reading 🔮🦴 #pug #adoptdontshop #horoscope #fortuneteller #nobones #noodletok♬ original sound – Jonathan

And it’s hilarious that people are now determining what kind of a day they will have…bones or no bones day. 

 

@emmalinechildsReply to @208lonno Get that 🍞 #pug #nobones #bonesday #noodletok #mercurygatorade♬ Get that bread – Emmaline Childs

 

@georgiahroperwe don’t do things like this on no bones days #noodle #nobones @Jonathan♬ Mud Flow “the Sense of me” ( Soundtrack Life is Strange) – DOLKINS

Here’s to hoping you have a bones day!

