Kelly has two pugs, Poppy and Piper (that’s Poppy in the picture). So we absolutely FEEL this latest Tik Tok viral star to our bones. There’s a guy named Johnathan on Tik Tok (@jongraz) that has a 13-year-old pug named Noodles and every day, he sees if he can get Noodles to stand up in the morning…that means he has bones and it’s a bones day or if he flops right back down on his bed…that’s a no bones day.
@jongrazhope you all have the best Monday! 🔮🦴 #nobones #bonesday #pug #noodletok #monday♬ original sound – Jonathan
@jongrazyour midweek reading 🔮🦴 #pug #adoptdontshop #horoscope #fortuneteller #nobones #noodletok♬ original sound – Jonathan
And it’s hilarious that people are now determining what kind of a day they will have…bones or no bones day.
@emmalinechildsReply to @208lonno Get that 🍞 #pug #nobones #bonesday #noodletok #mercurygatorade♬ Get that bread – Emmaline Childs
@georgiahroperwe don’t do things like this on no bones days #noodle #nobones @Jonathan♬ Mud Flow “the Sense of me” ( Soundtrack Life is Strange) – DOLKINS
Here’s to hoping you have a bones day!
MORE HERE