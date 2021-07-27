Bond Is Back In Theaters In October

As one of the first movies sidelined by the pandemic, “No Time To Die” will finally land in theaters this October! It was originally slated for an April 2020 release, so it’s definitely a long time coming! It will be the 25th in the Bond franchise and Daniel Craig’s fifth and final outing in the role as 007. Fittingly, it will bring his story full circle from Casino Royale.
His story continues from Spectre, with his love interest Madeline Swan. Lashana Lynch will play the newest 007, while de Armas is a CIA agent assisting Bond on his latest mission. Rami Malek will be playing No Time To Die‘s villain, one with mysterious connections to Craig’s run as Bond.