      Weather Alert

Bond Is Back In Theaters In October

Jul 27, 2021 @ 9:03am

As one of the first movies sidelined by the pandemic, “No Time To Die” will finally land in theaters this October! It was originally slated for an April 2020 release, so it’s definitely a long time coming! It will be the 25th in the Bond franchise and Daniel Craig’s fifth and final outing in the role as 007. Fittingly, it will bring his story full circle from Casino Royale.

His story continues from Spectre, with his love interest Madeline Swan.  Lashana Lynch will play the newest 007, while de Armas is a CIA agent assisting Bond on his latest mission. Rami Malek will be playing No Time To Die‘s villain, one with mysterious connections to Craig’s run as Bond.

TAGS
Daniel Craig James Bond no time to die Rami Malek theaters trailer
POPULAR POSTS
Seagull Smacks Girl In The Face On An Amusement Park Ride
Meet The Youngest And Oldest Living Olympians
Missed Connections: Electric Cars And Plungers
Feel Good Story UPDATE: Over 800 Cars Donated To Mechanic Who Fixes Them For Free
Hero Cop Catches Family Jumping From House Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On