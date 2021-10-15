      Weather Alert

Bodycam Footage Shows The Moment Three Lost Kids Were Found In The Woods

Oct 15, 2021 @ 6:00am

Check out this bodycam footage captured the moment a deputy found three Texas kids after they spent the night lost in the woods. The three kids, ages six, six, and seven, got lost in the woods after wandering away from a commonly used trail to play in a dry creek bed. Deputy Sgt. Jason Smith of the Montgomery County PD rescued the three children after a volunteer had found them.

The volunteer was familiar with the woods and found them around 9:30 a.m. the morning of October 1. Bodycam footage shows the exact moment Smith found the children and the volunteer.

“Ain’t Jesus good?” the volunteer said to Deputy Smith as he made his way through the brush with the children close behind.

“He is good,” Smith replied. Smith then turned to the children and said, “I’m the police. Are y’all ready to get out of the woods?”

 

