Body Suits And Face Masks For Future Concerts Or Cruises????

Apr 28, 2020 @ 11:12am
Photo Taken In Stockholm, Sweden

There is a lot of speculation about how this pandemic may continue to change life as know it, even after the world starts to get back to normal.

A company in Los Angeles, which designs and produces immersive experiences for the tech, gaming and music industries, has designed a suit they think everyone will have to wear to go to concerts in the future!

They call it “The Micrashell,” and it’s an air-tight top suit and helmet made of tactical, high-performance, cut-resistant fabric and developed for durability, endurance, and easy disinfecting. Perfect for socializing without the distancing.

Then Royal Caribbean is working on developing their own brand of face masks which they’ve named “Seaface” to be worn by passengers on future sailings. Royal Caribbean says the mask is “one in a number of innovations that our teams are exploring as we look forward to a safe, healthy and fun return to cruise.” Sorry…but if I have to wear a mask on my cruise…I’M NOT GOING.  #TANLINES

 

