Body Cam Footage Of Dramatic Rescue In Boston Harbor

The Boston Police Department’s harbor patrol unit rescued a father and son who were desperately clinging to a cooler at the outermost edge of Boston Harbor after their lobster boat sank. Officers Stephen Merrick and Garrett Boyle responded to a call of a boat taking on water and got there within 6 or 7 minutes. At first, they only saw a small portion of the boat above water, but as they got closer they saw the two men holding on to the bobbing blue cooler.

You could see the fear in their face,” Merrick said. “They were cold. They looked very tired and weak.” The dramatic rescue was caught on police body camera video. The trouble started when the boat’s 28-foot engine got tangled in lobster lines and failed. The current pushed the boat onto the rocks and punctured the hull. The men were taken to shore where EMTs treated them for minor injuries.