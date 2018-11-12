Bobby Petrino Is Out At U of L

Bobby Petrino was fired as head football coach at U of L two days after the Cardinals lost their seventh game in a row to fall to 2-8.

Athletic director Vince Tyra announced the move Sunday, saying he “did not have the confidence” that Petrino could turn things around next season and that the change “needs to start happening now.”

“We want to thank Bobby for guiding our football program to some of the better seasons we have had historically at UofL during his two separate tenures here,” Tyra said in a statement. “However, at this time we feel the program needs different leadership and we owe it to our student-athletes and fans to get this turned around.”

Louisville’s season has bottomed out during a seven-game losing streak and a five-game stretch of ACC defeats by at least 18 points, including blowout losses to Clemson and Syracuse over the past two weeks. Their average of 21.7 points per game this season is the lowest in the ACC.

