Bob Saget Has Passed Away

Bob Saget, the comedian and actor best known for Full House and America’s Funniest Home Videos, has died at 65.
His family issued a statement writing, “We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today, he was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter. Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”
Saget passed away Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando. He was in Florida on a comedy tour and is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and 3 children.
According to TMZ: “The Orange County Sheriff’s Office tells us, “We have no information on cause of death, and detectives have found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.” They note, “the Medical Examiner’s Office will make the final call on the cause and manner of death.”
On Saturday night, he was in Jacksonville doing a show at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall and Tweeted, “Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this sh*t. Check http://BobSaget.com for my dates in 2022.”
Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit. Check https://t.co/nqJyTiiezU for my dates in 2022. pic.twitter.com/pEgFuXxLd3
— bob saget (@bobsaget) January 9, 2022
Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit. Check https://t.co/nqJyTiiezU for my dates in 2022. pic.twitter.com/pEgFuXxLd3
— bob saget (@bobsaget) January 9, 2022
Celebrities are reacting to the news.
Rest in peace, Bob Saget.