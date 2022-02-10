      Weather Alert

Bob Saget Cause Of Death Reveals It Wasn’t What Was Previously Thought

Feb 10, 2022 @ 7:08am

Bob Saget’s cause of death has been determined month after was found dead at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida on January 9th. “The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma,” the Saget family said in a statement on Wednesday. “They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved.” Initially it was thought a heart attack or stroke was to blame. 

Saget’s family added that they’ve been “overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans” in the weeks since his death, and that the support has “been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful.” The night before his death, he performed what would be his final stand-up show outside of Jacksonville at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. Saget also shared a selfie following the two-hour set and praised the “really nice audience.”

