99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Bob Dylan’s Whiskey Is Coming To NuLu

March 31, 2023 11:02AM EDT
Share
Bob Dylan’s Whiskey Is Coming To NuLu
Here is the Louisville skyline from a very unique vantage point at dusk

The Refuge of Kentucky Church on Market Street is getting made over to be the new place to get Bob Dylan’s whiskey in Louisville. Introducing….. The Last Refuge!

Per the original story by Lou Today, the old church will become a restaurant, bar, music venue, and art gallery this fall. Technically the art gallery will be in the building next door, the Zephyr Gallery, and will come after all the other elements of the project. You’re probably more excited about the booze, food, and music anyway, right?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Heaven’s Door (@heavensdoorwhiskey)

Lou Today added that the first floor of the church building will be a retail store with local good on top of Bob Dylan’s records, books, and “Heaven’s Door” products. The second floor, what was once the church sanctuary, will be the music venue. How fitting? And the third floor, once the church’s gym, becomes the restaurant and bar.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Heaven’s Door (@heavensdoorwhiskey)

WRDB has a rendering of what the bar will look like HERE. 

More about:
Bar
bob dylan
Bourbon
heaven's door
local news
lou today
Louisville
music venue
restaurant
shopping
Whiskey

POPULAR POSTS

1

The Most Iconic April Fool's News Report EVER
2

Gwyneth Paltrow Stands Trial In Hit & Run Skiing Accident Lawsuit
3

"American Idol" Contestant Slams Katy Perry's Mom-Shaming Joke
4

The Man Suing Gwyneth Paltrow Takes The Stand With His Version Of Events
5

Boy Battling Brain Cancer Gets His Dream Puppy

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE