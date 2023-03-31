Bob Dylan’s Whiskey Is Coming To NuLu

The Refuge of Kentucky Church on Market Street is getting made over to be the new place to get Bob Dylan’s whiskey in Louisville. Introducing….. The Last Refuge!

Per the original story by Lou Today, the old church will become a restaurant, bar, music venue, and art gallery this fall. Technically the art gallery will be in the building next door, the Zephyr Gallery, and will come after all the other elements of the project. You’re probably more excited about the booze, food, and music anyway, right?

Lou Today added that the first floor of the church building will be a retail store with local good on top of Bob Dylan’s records, books, and “Heaven’s Door” products. The second floor, what was once the church sanctuary, will be the music venue. How fitting? And the third floor, once the church’s gym, becomes the restaurant and bar.

WRDB has a rendering of what the bar will look like HERE.