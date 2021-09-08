      Weather Alert

‘Blues Clues’ Turns 25 And Steve Tells Us Where He’s Been…Giving Us All The Feels

Sep 8, 2021 @ 7:20am

Nick Jr. is celebrating 25 years since ‘Blues Clues’ debuted!

https://twitter.com/nickjr/status/1432012203826327555?s=20

The original host Steve came back to explain why he left after 6 years and 100 episodes.

Then all the hosts got together for a little Q&A:

Through the years:

https://twitter.com/nickjr/status/1434169383140478980?s=20

And watching old episodes together:

https://twitter.com/nickjr/status/1433834356540383248?s=20

ALL THE FEELS..

