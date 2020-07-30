      Breaking News
JCPS Board Votes To Start School With NTI

Blue Ivy Makes Cameo in Beyonce’s “Black is King” Trailer

Jul 30, 2020 @ 12:13pm
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white.) (L-R) Recording artist Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter and recording artist Beyonce attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

We can’t wait to watch ‘Black is King’ on Netflix starting July 31st! Of course Blue Ivy, the daughter of Jay-Z and Beyonce, has officially made her cameo.

SHE. IS. ADORABLE.

Will you be watching this weekend?!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

TAGS
Beyonce Black Is King Blue Ivy Disney Plus streaming
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE