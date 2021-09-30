Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Is Cancer Free

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus first revealed to fans in June he was undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. He said, “It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this. I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the hopefully near future. Love to you all.”
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Mark Hoppus (@markhoppus)
A post shared by Mark Hoppus (@markhoppus)
Well now comes the update that it worked and that he’s now “cancer free”.
He had been diagnosed in late April with stage 4-A Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, which is a type of cancer that his mother had previously battled and beat.
MORE HERE