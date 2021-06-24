      Weather Alert

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Is Battling Cancer

Jun 24, 2021 @ 8:25am

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus has announced that he has cancer yesterday when he shared a photo of himself on Instagram sitting in what looks to be a hospital setting with an IV in his arm.

Alongside it he wrote, “Hello, yes. One cancer treatment please.” The photo was quickly deleted but not before concerned fans took a screenshot.

Hours later, Hoppus confirmed the sad news on Twitter:

