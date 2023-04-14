Blink 182 Surprise Addition To Day One Of Coachella

Source: YouTube

Blink-182 is playing Coachella as a surprise addition to the set list today. Tom DeLonge tweeted: “See you at Coachella on Friday 6:30pm Sahara Tent. (and a picture that included some naughty words LOL!)

It will be DeLonge’s first performance with Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker in nearly 10 years. They were actually supposed to kick off their reunion tour last month in South America, but had to push it back after drummer Travis Barker injured his finger. The North American leg of Blink-182’s reunion tour kicks off in May and runs through July.

Coachella’s first weekend starts today. Along with Blink-182, the lineup includes Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Gorillaz, Rosalía, Björk, boygenius, Jai Paul, The Chemical Brothers, Blondie, Underworld, and more. You can watch live on YouTube with different channels focusing on a unique stage.