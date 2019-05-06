Blink-182 and Lil Wayne Announce Co-Headlining Show

This is what dreams are made of!

Lil Wayne and Blink-182 are heading out on what promises to be a high-energy tour this summer.

I do not fully understand this collab… but I love it!

They will kick off the trek in June and it will run through September.

Neck Deep will be the supporting act on the tour.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 10th.

