Blink-182 and Lil Wayne Announce Co-Headlining Show

This is what dreams are made of!
Lil Wayne and Blink-182 are heading out on what promises to be a high-energy tour this summer.
I do not fully understand this collab… but I love it!
They will kick off the trek in June and it will run through September.
Stoked to announce our summer tour with @LilTunechi and special guest @NeckDeepuk! Pre-sale starts tomorrow at 10am. Tix available everywhere Friday. #blink182 #lilwayne https://t.co/t8U2rGFXyi pic.twitter.com/sdXYb5BHv2
— blink-182 (@blink182) May 6, 2019
Neck Deep will be the supporting act on the tour.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 10th.