Blake Shelton Trying To Sell You Leopard Bikini Undies Without Knowing It Is Hysterical

Blake Shelton plays “Pitch Please” with Ellen Degeneres on her show where he had to sell a product he couldn’t see. Pretty fun especially when it’s a leopard print mankini.

