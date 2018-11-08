Blake Shelton Trying To Sell You Leopard Bikini Undies Without Knowing It Is Hysterical Blake Shelton plays “Pitch Please” with Ellen Degeneres on her show where he had to sell a product he couldn’t see. Pretty fun especially when it’s a leopard print mankini. MAGIC. Blake SheltonEllen DegeneresPitch Please SHARE RELATED CONTENT When Your Husband Makes a Parody of Your Top Hit>> #CoupleGoals Chris Harrison Says Bachelor Colton Is Still A Virgin…So Far Guess Who Wanted To Play ‘Jack’ In “Titanic”?! There May Be More Shrek Coming Your Way Halsey Doing Carpool Karaoke On The Phone With John Mayer…At 7am?? Is This The Next Captain America????