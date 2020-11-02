Blake Shelton Asked Gwen Stefani’s Dad For Permission To Marry Her And Involved Her Kids
Since we found out on Instagram that Gwen and Blake were engaged, we’ve been wanting details right?? “Blake is very close to Gwen’s boys,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “They talked it through and Blake made sure they were part of the excitement! Blake had a custom-made engagement ring. He knows the designer and has used them in the past to make bracelets for Gwen.” Stefani shares Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. The source noted that Shelton involved all three “every step of the way” in his engagement plans.
While they were involved, so was her father. Shelton took a rather traditional route by asking her dad for permission for her hand in marriage. “Blake’s plan to propose to Gwen began by asking her father for her hand in marriage,” the insider said. “Gwen is very traditional so he truly felt that asking her father for approval was the proper thing to do. And her father adores Blake. Gwen has been ready to tie the knot for a long time and Blake knew this was the perfect time.”
