Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Will Marry This Summer
Blake Shelton spilled some wedding tea on NBC News’ Today With Hoda & Jenna Wednesday, where he said he and Gwen will tie the knot “this summer.”
“With COVID-19, it looks like it may be OK, but I don’t know. So, that’s tentatively the plan. We’ll see,” “I’m afraid if she and I wait until next November, then I’m right back into The Voice cycle again. And I really want to be able to have plenty of time before and after.”
Now both Miley Cyrus and Adam Levine volunteered to perform at their wedding, but that is still up in the air.
“You know, it’s starting to sound like a Coachella lineup here all of a sudden. I’ve got all these superstars saying they’re going to do it,” Shelton joked. “I hope so, I don’t know. I’m telling you, I’m not just saying this because it’s the line, it’s — we really don’t know.” “I’d love to be able to take everybody up on their offer and have this amazing concert wedding,””But we’re just waiting every day, just like everybody else, to see what our summer is going to look like and then go from there.”
In the meantime, Gwen was on GMA talking career and music.
