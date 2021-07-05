Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are Married

FINALLY!!! Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have FINALLY tied the knot over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, saying their “I Do’s” on Saturday, July 3rd!
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are married, M-A-R-R-I-E-D. https://t.co/H9gAWjdYj7 pic.twitter.com/ai7RlIn8W9
— E! News (@enews) July 5, 2021
The couple get engaged in October of 2020 and now they’ve made it official. Although let’s me real, we are DYING to see Gwen’s dress!
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani officially tied the knot more than eight months after their engagement in October 2020. https://t.co/j8xNmXcppy
— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) July 5, 2021
