      Weather Alert

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are Married

Jul 5, 2021 @ 2:14pm

FINALLY!!! Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have FINALLY tied the knot over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, saying their “I Do’s” on Saturday, July 3rd!

The couple get engaged in October of 2020 and now they’ve made it official. Although let’s me real, we are DYING to see Gwen’s dress!

 

TAGS
Blake Shelton ceremony Gwen Stefani husband marriage wedding wife
POPULAR POSTS
Our Favorite Unofficial Fireworks Safety Spokeperson Got A New Wheelchair
So Much Cuteness When A Dog Befriends A Baby Deer
A Tik Tok Mom Secretly Recorded Her Babysitter Singing Like A Disney Princess
Kelly's Proud Mama Moment At The Neighborhood Swim Meet
Little Tikes Launched Their Version Of A Peloton For Kids
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On