NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Blake Lively attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Blake Lively proves you don’t have to spend thousands of dollars on a outfit to look good on the red carpet.

Early in her career Lively admits she wore Forever21 dress and pretended that it was vintage.

The actress felt she would be looked down upon if she didn’t keep up with the Hollywood elite.

Blake Lively says wearing different outfits is one of the ways she can pretend to be someone else.