99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Blake Lively Wears Britney Spears’ Former Dress To Movie Premiere

August 8, 2024 11:07AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Blake Lively paid a little tribute to Britney Spears by wearing her $10,000 vintage Versace gown to the premiere of “It Ends With Us”. The butterflies in the design was also a nod to her character’s journey in the movie.

And she revealed the romantic gift hubby Ryan Reynolds gave to her when they started dating. He would send her a bouquet of flowers every week with a card including something that happened or something they said that week. Swoon. It worked, as they’ve been together 13 years and have “4,000 children.”

More about:
Blake Lively
Britney Spears
gown
It Ends With Us
Premiere
Versace
vintage

POPULAR POSTS

1

Dua Lipa Sparks Pregnancy Rumors As She Flashes Baby Bump In New Ad
2

UofL's First Track and Field Athlete Headed to the Olympics
3

Tyler Childers Joins Olivia Rodrigo Onstage In Lexington
4

Man Missing For Two Weeks At Red River Gorge Found
5

High School Sweethearts Find Their Way Back To Each After 63 Years Apart

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE