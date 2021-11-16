      Weather Alert

Blake Lively Directed This Taylor Swift Video

Nov 16, 2021 @ 7:52am

Taylor Swift is racking up an impressive roster of Hollywood friends for her Red (Taylor’s Version) videos. Her “All Too Well” short film stars Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien, while her new “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” video  is directed by Blake Lively and co-stars Miles Teller. In the clip for the Chris Stapleton-featuring track, Teller plays a just-married groom who can’t help but notice Swift, the maid of honor, at his wedding reception.

Swift said of the video, “I finally got to work with the brilliant, brave, & wickedly funny @blakelively on her directorial debut. Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell.” She added, “The reddest video EVER is out now. Directed by @blakelively who SMASHED it just like I smashed this cake.”

