Blake, Gwen, John, and Kelly Reveal What They Did In Quarantine, Including Jam Making
The coaches of ‘The Voice’ are ready to be back to work and out of quarantine! The new season of ‘The Voice’ is just a bit delayed to October 19th, but they’re itching to be back!
Gwen and Blake revealed that during quarantine they became experts in making peach jam and sour dough bread on Blake’s ranch, while also becoming quite the gardeners and zinnia flower growers. Kelly and John on the other hand had their hands full with kiddos, new albums, and work!