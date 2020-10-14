      Weather Alert

Blackpink Netflix Documentary “Light Up the Sky” Now Streaming

Oct 14, 2020 @ 8:13am

K-pop fans are about to break a streaming record on this one. Blackpink just released a documentary on Netflix called “Light Up the Sky” streaming starting October 14th.

TAGS
Blackpink Documentary kpop light up the sky Netflix
