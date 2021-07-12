‘Black Widow’ Sets New Pandemic Box Office Record with $215 Million

There were rumors that Black Widow would do well in the box office for its opening weekend, and it delivered.
The Marvel movie brought in over $215 million and just became the largest domestic opening weekend since the pandemic began. The movie made $80 million in North America, $78 million internationally, and $60 million in Disney+ Premier Access rentals.
F9 and Boss Baby came in second and third, respectfully.
Box Office: Marvel’s ‘Black Widow’ Debuts With Dazzling $80 Million in Theaters, $60 Million on Disney Plus https://t.co/UD5CIqoDjN
— Variety (@Variety) July 11, 2021
Box Office: Marvel’s ‘Black Widow’ Debuts With Dazzling $80 Million in Theaters, $60 Million on Disney Plus https://t.co/UD5CIqoDjN
— Variety (@Variety) July 11, 2021