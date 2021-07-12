      Weather Alert

‘Black Widow’ Sets New Pandemic Box Office Record with $215 Million

Jul 12, 2021 @ 7:35am

There were rumors that Black Widow would do well in the box office for its opening weekend, and it delivered.

The Marvel movie brought in over $215 million and just became the largest domestic opening weekend since the pandemic began. The movie made $80 million in North America, $78 million internationally, and $60 million in Disney+ Premier Access rentals.

F9 and Boss Baby came in second and third, respectfully.

