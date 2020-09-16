‘Black Widow’ Delayed Again
Disney will likely delay “Black Widow” yet again.
The movie centering around Scarlett Johansson has been delayed multiple times since it was originally scheduled to debut in May due to the coronavirus outbreak. It was slated to open on November 6th but sources say it will be delayed again as 100% of movie theaters still aren’t open including the biggest markets of New York City and Los Angeles.
The sources add that the animated kids’ film “Soul” will likely not be released to theaters as scheduled on November 20th, but instead may be released on Disney Plus.