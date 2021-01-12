‘Black Panther 2’ Will Not Feature a CGI Chadwick Boseman
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: Chadwick Boseman attends the European Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith on February 8, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)
The Marvel Universe has been left in question since the untimely death of the beloved Chadwick Boseman, AKA Black Panther. Now new details are finally emerging. ”Black Panther 2′ is slated to be release July 8, 2022, but Marvel Studio President Kevin Fiege has confirmed that Chadwick Boseman will not be in the movie via CGI.
‘Black Panther 2’ will continue to follow other characters in Wakanda but will not bring in Chadwick Boseman.