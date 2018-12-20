Black Mirror Will Return To Netflix Sooner Than You Think

Charlie Brooker seen at the 'Black Mirror' panel Q&A at the FYSee exhibit space on Friday, May 19, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Blair Raughley/Invision for Netflix/AP Images)

If you asked Santa Clause to bring you some new Black Mirror episodes for Christmas, you just might get what you want this year!

A couple things have happened in the past 24 hours that have fans of Black Mirror quivering with excitement. First, someone discovered a little Easter Egg on Netflix. If you search “Bandersnatch”, the result will be of the Black Mirror loading animation with the words “Be Right Back”.

Next, it was discovered on IMDB that the entries for Black Mirror show a new release date of December 28th.

It should also be noted that many are reporting that “Bandersnatch” won’t be an episode, it will be a full on movie! It’s further been rumored that the movie will be based in the UK in 1984 – the same year a UK studio designed an ill fated video game called…wait for it…

BANDERSNATCH!

There’s a whole lot more to this that I simply couldn’t fit in here. If you’re a Black Mirror nerd like me, click HERE to get the full scoop.