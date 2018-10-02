Black Mirror Is Putting You In Control Of The Episode

Charlie Brooker seen at the 'Black Mirror' panel Q&A at the FYSee exhibit space on Friday, May 19, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Blair Raughley/Invision for Netflix/AP Images)

Netflix To Release Interactive Episode of ‘Black Mirror’

The popular and creepy Netflix show Black Mirror will let you decide how a show will go by offering an interactive episode.

We should look for this special episode before the end of the year.

You’ll be able to “choose your own adventure.” Will the outcome be sad or uplifting? You decide.

Do you have a nightmare that night or do you have sweet dreams? You decide.

There has been no official announcement about Black Mirror’s 5th season but I think we’ll get news soon because its a hit!