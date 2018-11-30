Black Christmas Trees Are The Trend You’re Missing You know, this is a lot better than the half Christmas tree trend. This would make a pretty cute UofL tree, just saying. Black Christmas TreeChristmasChristmas treetree SHARE RELATED CONTENT ‘Miracle on Market’ Pop-up Christmas Bar is Sleighing NuLu 1,000 Breweries Brewing the Same Beer Together To Help Wildfire Victims Zac Efron Looks So Much Like Serial Killer Ted Bundy In New Movie Hugh Jackman Is Going on TOUR Ariana Grande is Launching YouTube Exclusive Docu-Series Big Mouth Billy Bass Toy Re-Boot That Syncs with Alexa