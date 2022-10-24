“Black Adam” Tops The Weekend Box Office

Black Adam took in $67 million in domestic tickets for the biggest opening weekend the box office has seen since Thor: Love & Thunder. Add that to the $73 million overseas for a $140 million global opening. By comparison, that beats the $60 million opening that star Dwayne Johnson earned with the Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw in August 2019 and is consistent with the $67 million opening that Jason Momoa’s Aquaman earned back in December 2018.

Coming in No. 2 with $16.3 million was Ticket To Paradise, starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney as two bickering exes who try to stop their daughter from getting married. Globally, it’s done better than expected, already clearing $96.6 million after earning a stellar $80.3 million overseas. Horror sensation Smile placed third in its fourth weekend with $8.4 million. Halloween Ends fell 80% in its second weekend to $8 million for a domestic total of $54.7 million. Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile starring the voice of Shawn Mendes rounded out the top five with $4.2 million.