BJ Novak Face Is Suddenly Popping Up On A Bunch Of Random Products

Oct 27, 2021 @ 8:32am

Wondering why B.J. Novak’s face is showing up on a bunch of random products?  He shared some of these items on his Instagram Story that included a rain poncho in Los Angeles, cologne in Sweden, and face paint in Uruguay, as well as an electric razor and hair clippers.

“Years ago, someone mistakenly put an image of me on a public domain site, and now apparently I am on products all around the world,” he wrote on another slide. “But I am too amused to do anything about it.” 

BJ Novak

BJ Novak

BJ Novak face products public domain The Office
Connect With Us Listen To Us On