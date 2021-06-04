Bizarre Holidays To Celebrate This Month

We did some digging, and there are some interesting things maybe you were unaware were celebrated in the month of June!
So if you were looking for other ways to make this month unique, maybe have a Fight the Filthy Fly party? Or adopt a cat! Or become more aware of accordions???
Either way, here’s a daily breakdown of things you can celebrate the rest of this month:
June 4
Applesauce Cake Day
Hug Your Cat Day
National Cheese Day
National Doughnut Day always the first Friday in June
Old Maid’s Day
June 5
Hot Air Balloon Day
National Trails Day First Saturday in June
World Environment Day
June 6
D-Day, WWII
National Gardening Exercise Day– Get out and exercise with your plants.
National Frozen Yogurt Day – first Sunday in June
National Yo-Yo Day
June 7
National Chocolate Ice Cream Day
VCR Day
June 8
Best Friends Day
Name Your Poison Day
World Ocean Day
June 9
Donald Duck Day
National Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Day
June 10
Ball Point Pen Day
Herb and Spices Day
Iced Tea Day
June 11
National Corn on the Cob Day
National Flip Flop Day – second Friday in June
June 12
National Jerky Day
National Peanut Butter Cookie Day
Red Rose Day
June 13
National Weed Your Garden Day
Sewing Machine Day
June 14
Chinese Dragon Boat Festival – date varies
Flag Day
Monkey Around Day
June 15
National Nature Photography Day
National Prune Day
Smile Power Day
Global Wind Day
June 16
Fresh Veggies Day
International Waterfall Day
June 17
Eat Your Vegetables Day
Nursing Assistants Day – date varies
June 18
Go Fishing Day
International Panic Day
International Picnic Day
International Sushi Day
National Splurge Day – Oh yeah!!
Take a Road Trip Day – third Friday in June
June 19
Juneteenth
National Hollerin’ Contest Day – third Saturday in June
National Kissing Day
World Juggler’s Day – Saturday closest to June 17th
World Sauntering Day
June 20
Father’s Day – third Sunday
Finally Summer Day / Summer Solstice – date varies
Ice Cream Soda Day
National Bald Eagle Day
National Turkey Lovers Day – third Sunday in June
June 21
Go Skateboarding Day
International Yoga Day
National Sea Shell Day
National Selfie Day
June22
National Chocolate Eclair Day
National Columnists Day -fourth Tuesday in June
National Onion Ring Day
World Rainforest Day
June 23
International Widows Day
Let it Go Day
National Pink Day
June 24
International Fairy (or Faery) Day
National Handshake Day – last Thursday in June
Swim a Lap Day
June 25
Log Cabin Day
National Catfish Day
National Food Truck Day – fourth Friday in June
Take Your Dog to Work Day Friday after Father’s Day
June 26
Beautician’s Day
Forgiveness Day
National Canoe Day
June 27
National Onion Day
Sun Glasses Day
June 28
Insurance Awareness Day – Now who do you think invented that!?!
International Body Piercing Day
Paul Bunyan Day
June 29
Camera Day
Hug Holiday
International Mud Day
Waffle Iron Day
June 30
Meteor Day