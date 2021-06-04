      Weather Alert

Bizarre Holidays To Celebrate This Month

Jun 4, 2021 @ 8:18am

We did some digging, and there are some interesting things maybe you were unaware were celebrated in the month of June!

  • Aquarium Month
  • Candy Month
  • Dairy Month
  • Effective Communications Month
  • Fight the Filthy Fly Month
  • Great Outdoors Month
  • National Accordion Awareness Month
  • National Adopt a Cat Month
  • National Fresh Fruit and Vegetables Month
  • National Iced Tea Month
  • Rose Month
  • Turkey Lovers Month

So if you were looking for other ways to make this month unique, maybe have a Fight the Filthy Fly party?  Or adopt a cat!  Or become more aware of accordions???

Either way, here’s a daily breakdown of things you can celebrate the rest of this month:

June 4

Applesauce Cake Day

Hug Your Cat Day

National Cheese Day

National Doughnut Day always the first Friday in June

Old Maid’s Day

June 5

Hot Air Balloon Day

National Trails Day  First Saturday in June

World Environment Day

June 6

D-Day, WWII

National Gardening Exercise Day– Get out and exercise with your plants.

National Frozen Yogurt Day – first Sunday in June

National Yo-Yo Day

June 7

National Chocolate Ice Cream Day

VCR Day

June 8

Best Friends Day

Name Your Poison Day

World Ocean Day

June 9

Donald Duck Day

National Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Day

June 10

Ball Point Pen Day

Herb and Spices Day

Iced Tea Day

June 11

National Corn on the Cob Day

National Flip Flop Day – second Friday in June

June 12

National Jerky Day

National Peanut Butter Cookie Day

Red Rose Day

June 13

National Weed Your Garden Day

Sewing Machine Day

June 14

Chinese Dragon Boat Festival – date varies

Flag Day

Monkey Around Day

June 15

National Nature Photography Day

National Prune Day

Smile Power Day

Global Wind Day

June 16

Fresh Veggies Day

International Waterfall Day

June 17

Eat Your Vegetables Day

Nursing Assistants Day – date varies

June 18

Go Fishing Day

International Panic Day

International Picnic Day

International Sushi Day

National Splurge Day – Oh yeah!!

Take a Road Trip Day – third Friday in June

June 19

Juneteenth

National Hollerin’ Contest Day – third Saturday in June

National Kissing Day

World Juggler’s Day – Saturday closest to June 17th

World Sauntering Day

June 20

Father’s Day – third Sunday

Finally Summer Day / Summer Solstice – date varies

Ice Cream Soda Day

National Bald Eagle Day

National Turkey Lovers Day – third Sunday in June

June 21

Go Skateboarding Day

International Yoga Day

National Sea Shell Day

National Selfie Day

June22

National Chocolate Eclair Day

National Columnists Day -fourth Tuesday in June

National Onion Ring Day

World Rainforest Day

June 23

International Widows Day

Let it Go Day

National Pink Day

June 24

International Fairy (or Faery) Day

National Handshake Day – last Thursday in June

Swim a Lap Day

June 25 

Log Cabin Day

National Catfish Day

National Food Truck Day –  fourth Friday in June

Take Your Dog to Work Day Friday after Father’s Day

June 26

Beautician’s Day

Forgiveness Day

National Canoe Day

June 27

National Onion Day

Sun Glasses Day

June 28

Insurance Awareness Day – Now who do you  think invented that!?!

International Body Piercing Day

Paul Bunyan Day

June 29

Camera Day

Hug Holiday

International Mud Day

Waffle Iron Day

June 30

Meteor Day

