Birds Celebrate Nature’s Happy Hour and are Drunk

The leaves are falling and so are the birds. Birds of Minnesota are looking mighty disoriented and are slamming into windows, cars and objects.

Police are getting calls from the concerned citizens, but folks no need to stress. The birds are just doing what we all do on our Friday evenings. They’re just drunk!

Just drunk?? I know what you’re thinking. No, the birds aren’t drinking their scrumptious dirt and worm flavored cocktails. They are eating berries that have fermented earlier than usual due to the early frost. “Younger birds’ livers cannot handle the toxins as efficiently as more mature birds.” says Gilbert Police Chief Ty Techar. Sound familiar to your early college days, because it does for me! Catch the story here!