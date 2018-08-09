Bird Scooters are Back In Downtown Louisville
By Garfield
Aug 9, 2018 @ 3:32 PM

Bird Scooters have returned to downtown Louisville offering pedestrians a quick way to navigate downtown but you’ll need a helmet!

After a brief “misunderstanding” with the city of Louisville, Bird Scooters have returned to downtown Louisville. The scooters operate almost like a ride sharing platform similar to Uber or Lyft. But, they also come with a few rules, regulations and laws that you’ll need to follow.

First, you’ll need to download the app. Get the app for iPhone HERE and Android HERE.

Next, find your Bird, scan the bar-code, start it up and go. You’ll need to provide your own helmet, have a valid driver’s license and be at least 18 years old.

Birds first made their way to Louisville back in late June and stuck around for about 2 days before they were yanked off the streets due to miscommunication with the city of Louisville. Now they’re back for a 30 day trial. If all goes well, expect to see them all over downtown Louisville for quite some time.

How Do You Feel About The Bird Scooters Downtown?

