Bindi Irwin Shares Decade-Long Battle With Endometriosis

Bindi Irwin shared a pic from her hospital bed as she recovers from surgery due to a 10-year battle with endometriosis. She has kept it private until now, but says she suffered ‘insurmountable fatigue, pain and nausea’ all these years. And that pain was destroying her life. Why did it take so long to take action? “A doctor told me it was simply something you deal with as a woman and I gave up entirely, trying to function through the pain.” A friend finally helped her realized she needed surgery and they found 37 lesions and a cyst.

“I battled for a long time wondering if I should share this journey with you in such a public space,” Bindi wrote on Instagram Tuesday, “It came down to the responsibility I feel to share my story for other women who need help.”