Billie Lourd, Daughter of Carrie Fisher, Welcomes Baby Boy
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Billie Lourd attends the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards on February 08, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Surprise! Billie Lourd just announced Thursday that she is officially a mom to a beautiful baby boy with her fiance Austen Rydell! The beautiful baby boy’s name is Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell!
The bouncing baby grandson of the late Carrie Fisher is even wearing a solar system outfit in his first public picture.
Billie, 28, and Austen have been engaged since June! Congrats!