Billie Lourd, Daughter of Carrie Fisher, Welcomes Baby Boy

Sep 25, 2020 @ 7:11am
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Billie Lourd attends the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards on February 08, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Surprise! Billie Lourd just announced Thursday that she is officially a mom to a beautiful baby boy with her fiance Austen Rydell! The beautiful baby boy’s name is Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell!

The bouncing baby grandson of the late Carrie Fisher is even wearing a solar system outfit in his first public picture.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFie3M8HhNb/?utm_source=ig_embed

Billie, 28, and Austen have been engaged since June! Congrats!

 

