Billie Eilish’s New Song Doesn’t Mean What You Think It Does

If you’re not sure who or what a Billie Eilish is, ask your kids because she’s the next big thing and the kids absolutely love her.

Billie Eilish has been a central figure in the underground scene for a few years. At the tender age of 17, Billie has gained more popularity in barely a year than some people gain in an entire lifetime. Her music is dark and her videos are even darker.

The subject matter of her music would lead one to believe that she’s a tortured soul, perhaps too much so for just a 17 year old. However, the lyrics of her songs are a team effort between Billie and her brother Finneas O’Connell who you probably remember as Alistair in the Fox TV series Glee.

Billie’s newest effort “I Wish You Were Gay” immediately got people talking. But before you judge, listen to the explanation. Warning…Billie has a potty mouth.

Billie Eilish is currently headlining her own world tour. And if you weren’t yet convinced that she’s the next big thing, you should know that her tour sold out shortly after tickets went on sale. That’s Taylor Swift level, right there.

Check out Billie’s song “When The Party’s Over”, now playing on 99.7 DJX! Warning, the video might give you the heebie jeebies.