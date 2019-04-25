Billie Eilish Was Moved To Tears When She Encountered This at The Airport

INDIO, CA - APRIL 13: Billie Eilish performs at Outdoor Theatre during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 13, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

Billie Eilish landed in New Zealand on Tuesday and was greeted by something that both amazed and moved her to tears.

The Hātea Kapa Haka group caught the attention of the world last year when they gave us their take on Queen’s timeless classic “Bohemian Rhapsody”. Now, they’ve caught the attention of Billie Eilish and her throng of fans.

As Billie was entering Auckland New Zealand on Tuesday and making her way through the airport, she was greeted by Hātea Kapa Haka group when they performed her song “When The Party’s Over”. Check out the video.

Billie is truly living her best life right now. She’s headlining her own sold out World Tour, her debut at Coachella was one for the story books and her debut album “When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go” is well on it’s way to platinum certification.

What more could a 17 year old want?