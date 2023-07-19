Billie Eilish Talks Fans Throwing Things On Stage

Recent news has shown us many fans throwing things on stage at artists to the point where they are injured or having to stop the show. Bebe Rexha was hit in the face with a phone and needed stitches. Kelsea Ballerini had to take a break after being hit in the face with a bracelet. Pink didn’t have to stop performing, but on different occasions, fans have tossed a bag of their mom’s ashes on stage while another presented her with a giant wheel of cheese.

Billie Eilish is weighing in on fan throwing things on stage. She told The Hollywood Reporter,

I’ve been getting hit on stage with things for like, literally, six years, I don’t know why this is like new. People just get excited and it can be dangerous.

She went on to explain that she has mixed feelings about it — she believes fans are throwing things out of love. That said, the fan who pelted Bebe Rexha with his phone said he thought it would be funny. So is it all out of love? What do you think?