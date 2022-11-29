Billie Eilish Talks About Her Boyfriend In Her Latest Vanity Fair Interview

Vanity Fair has been doing the same interview with Billie Eilish every year since she launched on the scene, and in year six…she talks about her boyfriend for the first time. WARNING: NSFW or YOUNG EARS LANGUAGE.

20-year-old Eilish is dating 31-year-old The Neighborhood singer Jesse Rutherford. “It’s really cool and I’m really excited and I’m really happy about it,” Eilish said of her relationship. “I managed to get…to a point in my life…where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f—ing f—er alive, but pulled his ass! Are you kidding me? Can we just [get a] round of applause for me? Thank you, Jesse Rutherford, everyone.” She says she’s “locked” him down and that she’s “really inspired by this person, and, you know, he’s inspired by me.”