Billie Eilish Slams Artists Who Create Multiple Vinyl Packages To Get You To Buy More

Billie Eilish did a Billboard interview recently and brought up a point that might strike a cord with you if you like to buy multiple versions of albums, say in different colors, from your favorite artists. But let’s be clear that Billie has also created multiple versions of albums. Let’s get into it.

The interview prompted her about making vinyls more sustainable. “Happier Than Ever came in eight vinyl variants, but you use 100% recycled black vinyl — plus recycled scraps for colored variants — and shrink-wrap made from sugar cane.” Billie replied,

I can’t even express to you how wasteful it is. It is right in front of our faces and people are just getting away with it left and right, and I find it really frustrating as somebody who really goes out of my way to be sustainable and do the best that I can and try to involve everybody in my team in being sustainable — and then it’s some of the biggest artists in the world making f–king 40 different vinyl packages that have a different unique thing just to get you to keep buying more. It’s so wasteful, and it’s irritating to me that we’re still at a point where you care that much about your numbers and you care that much about making money — and it’s all your favorite artists doing that sh-t.

Billie ultimately expresses that she won’t be around forever, but she can care about the environment while she’s around. What are your thoughts on the plastics used in making vinyl records?