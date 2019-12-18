Billie Eilish Makes Us Cry With Adorable Home Video on 18th Birthday
Happy Birthday to Billie Eilish who turns 18 today (December 18) the “Bad Guy” singer posted a throwback video to her Instagram that shows home video of her as a toddler playing the piano and performing for her family as well as concert footage of her playing to hundreds.
From a very young age Billie and her brother, Finneas, have shown a love for music.
Upon posting the video many fans commented about how amazing her journey into the music world has been.
Even Katy Perry commented, “I am crying you’re so precious.”