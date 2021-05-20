Billie Eilish Launches “Happier Than Ever” Merch Line
Billie Eilish took to social media to announce her brand new merch line for her upcoming album “Happier Than Ever”. The line is filled with black and pink and includes sweats (of course), tees, hoodies, socks, vegan pearls, hairbrushes, pins, box sets and more.
The line also features rhinestones and a vintage pin-up version or retro cartoon of Billie. The prices for her merch have gone up but Billie already came out to say everything is organic and US-made.