99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Billie Eilish Joins Paramore on Stage

July 23, 2023 8:25AM EDT
Share
Billie Eilish Joins Paramore on Stage
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 13: Billie Eilish performs onstage at The Kia Forum on December 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for ABA)

A pretty cool moment happened a few days ago. When Paramore played L.A. this week, they brought out Billie Eilish for an encore of “All I Wanted.”

So cool!

And this is kind of cool too, there’s a video of a 10 year-old Billie doing a dance routine to that very song! Watch it HERE.

More about:
All I Wanted
Billie Eilish
Paramore

POPULAR POSTS

1

ABC's "Golden Bachelor" Is From Indiana
2

Tom Cruise Surprises Moviegoers At Screenings Of "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One"
3

Paul Rudd Appears In Fan's Music Video After Meeting At The Eras Tour
4

Brothers Save A Little Boy From Drowning
5

Netflix Drops It's $9.99 Plan

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE