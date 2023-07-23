INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 13: Billie Eilish performs onstage at The Kia Forum on December 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for ABA)

A pretty cool moment happened a few days ago. When Paramore played L.A. this week, they brought out Billie Eilish for an encore of “All I Wanted.”

Billie performing “All I Wanted” with Paramore at the Forum pic.twitter.com/KnWewQlzVM — billie eilish (@billieeilish) July 20, 2023

So cool!

Billie Eilish joins Paramore on stage at The Kia Forum to perform ‘All I Wanted.’ pic.twitter.com/y63pxtEgh0 — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 20, 2023

And this is kind of cool too, there’s a video of a 10 year-old Billie doing a dance routine to that very song! Watch it HERE.