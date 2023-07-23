Billie Eilish Joins Paramore on Stage
July 23, 2023 8:25AM EDT
A pretty cool moment happened a few days ago. When Paramore played L.A. this week, they brought out Billie Eilish for an encore of “All I Wanted.”
Billie performing “All I Wanted” with Paramore at the Forum pic.twitter.com/KnWewQlzVM
— billie eilish (@billieeilish) July 20, 2023
So cool!
Billie Eilish joins Paramore on stage at The Kia Forum to perform ‘All I Wanted.’
— Pop Base (@PopBase) July 20, 2023
And this is kind of cool too, there’s a video of a 10 year-old Billie doing a dance routine to that very song! Watch it HERE.
More about: