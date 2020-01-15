Billie Eilish Is The Youngest Artist To Write And Record A Bond Movie Theme
Billie Eilish is the youngest artist in history to write and record a James Bond theme song.
Though details about the song have yet to be released, we do know she wrote the song with her older brother Finneas, who also played a role in Eilish’s debut album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”
In a statement Eilish said,“It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock.”
Past Bond theme songs have done incredibly well. Adele’s “Skyfall” and Sam Smith’s “Writing’s On The Wall,” both won for best original song at the Academy Awards. But no pressure LOL!
The latest Bond film is titled “No Time to Die” and should be out in April.