Billie Eilish Is Billboard’s Woman Of The Year
After Billie Eilish won two American Music Awards, she has now been named Billboard’s Woman of the Year for 2019.
She’ll receive the honor at Billboard’s Women in Music event December 12th.
That’s less than a week before she turns 18, which makes her the youngest honoree ever!
Billboard’s Editorial Director said, “Billie has disrupted the entertainment industry through her music and social media platforms, leaving an indelible impact on the global cultural zeitgeist. Her ability to speak to the Gen Z population, making teens and young adults feel accepted in today’s society, has quickly allowed Eilish to grow to the top of the charts, breaking the mold for this generation with her electric hair color and sharp attitude.”
At the Billboard’s Women in Music event, Billie will be joined by Taylor Swift, who will be accepting her title as Billboard’s inaugural Woman of the Decade.