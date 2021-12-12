Billie Eilish Hosted And Performed For SNL

Billie Eilish took on the dual role of host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live. Previously Billie was the musical guest back in 2019, but until now had never hosted!
She talked about her clothing choices and said the real reason she wore such baggy clothes was she was actually 2 kids trying to sneak into an R-Rated movie!
Billie Eilish was in several skits including this ad for a hotel chain.
Billie was also joined by Miley Cyrus in the Christmas Card skit.
She also played a nurse in the TikTok skit!
Oh, and she (of course) provided music! Billie Eilish, Kate McKinnon, and Ego Nwodim sing a song about their weird encounter with Santa!
Billie also sung her hit, “Happier Than Ever” where she was introduced by her parents!