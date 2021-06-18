Billie Eilish Hopes Her New Album ‘Makes People Break Up With Their Boyfriends’

If you are familiar with Billie Eilish’s debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, you know it wasn’t filled with happy music. And despite the title, Happier Than Ever, her new album won’t radiate happiness either.
In a new Rolling Stone profile, Eilish says “almost none of the songs on this album are joyful.” In fact, she says, “I hope people break up with their boyfriends because of it. And I hope they don’t get taken advantage of.”
She also talks about how her perspective has changed as she’s gotten to be a bigger celebrity:
“It’s sad because I can’t give the fans everything they want. The bigger I’ve gotten, the more I understand why [my favorite celebrities] couldn’t do all the things I wanted them to do. It wouldn’t make sense to people who aren’t in this world. If I said what I was thinking right now, [the fans] would feel the same way I did when I was 11. They’d be like, ‘It would be so easy. You could just do it.’ No. It’s crazy the amount of things you don’t think about before it’s right in front of you.”
