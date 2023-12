LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: Billie Eilish speaks onstage during Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2023 Artist Showcase, Presented By Merz Aesthestics’ Xperience+ and Coke Studio” at Milk Studios Los Angeles on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Universal Music Group)

Billie Eilish Hints At New Music While on Jimmy Fallon

Billie Eilish hinted that new music is on the way.

She told Fallon that a new album is “almost done.” She added, “At some point, you will know more, but I’m not going to say anything else.”

Sounds good to us!